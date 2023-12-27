Latest NewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

BI logs 161K arrivals on Christmas rush

The Bureau of Immigration logged over 160,000 arrivals on Christmas weekend. In a statement, Immigration Chief Norman Tansingco said that a total of 161,664 passengers arrived from December 23 to December 25, 2023.

The BI said that 81% of the passengers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“International travel is not just on a rebound. Figures show that the number of travelers is almost surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. It’s a cause for celebration for the tourism and international travel sectors,” the BI chief said.

The BI added that 130,497 passengers departed the country in the same period. The figures are higher than pre-pandemic levels.

For this year, the Immigration Bureau records 55,000 average daily arrivals during December while ity recorded some 47,000 in December 2019.

The BI said that they are ready for the influx of passengers this holiday season by adding personnel manning the immigration counters and speeding up immigration-related processes.

