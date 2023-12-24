Syrian churches abandon Christmas festivities to stand with war-torn Gaza

Syria’s major churches abandoned Christmas festivities in solidarity as Palestinians suffer war in Gaza, limiting celebrations to prayers.

The leaders of three of Syria’s major churches, the Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Melkite Greek Catholic patriarchs, announced that they were canceling Christmas festivities. Moreover, they are limiting celebrations to religious ceremonies.

In a joint statement, the three churches said: “Given the current circumstances, especially in Gaza, the patriarchs apologize for not receiving Christmas and New Year greetings.”

The Syriac Catholic church is also united with the said churches. In a statement quoted by the AFP, the Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo, Mor Dionysius Antoine Shahda said that people are suffering in Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

“In Syria, we canceled all official celebrations and receptions in our churches in solidarity with the victims of the bombing on Gaza” by Israeli forces,” Shahda said.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip after Israel launched its massive air and ground offensive on October 7, with a significant portion of the casualties comprising women and children.

Meanwhile, those who have survived have been forced into crowded shelters or tents, lacking food, fuel, water, and medical care.