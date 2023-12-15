Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi announces free public WiFi across the city

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Residents in Abu Dhabi can now stay connected online as the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has launched free public Wi-Fi coverage across the emirate today.

In an official release by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, this free Internet access will cover buses, beaches, and public parks. This move aims to support Abu Dhabi’s smart city development and advance its digital infrastructure.

Initiated by the DMT in collaboration with UAE service providers, the initiative allows users to access free WiFi connections in various locations including 19 public parks in Abu Dhabi, 11 parks in Al Ain, and 14 parks in Al Dhafra Region. The WiFi coverage is set to expand to Abu Dhabi Corniche beach and Al Bateen beach soon.

“We are proud to offer this service, ensuring connectivity for everyone across all locations. Abu Dhabi’s global ranking at 13 out of 141 cities in the IMD Smart City Index 2023 reaffirms our commitment to openness, innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, validating our dedication to smart city development,” said His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT.

