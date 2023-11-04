Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police impounds 24 vehicles for reckless stunt driving in rainy weather

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Dubai Police have taken action against drivers and riders causing chaos by performing stunts in Al Ruwayyah during rainy weather, leading to the impoundment of 19 cars and five motorcycles.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, expressed concern over some motorists ignoring warnings to adhere to traffic laws during rainfall.

These violations resulted in the seizure of vehicles, with fines reaching Dh50,000 for releasing the impounded cars and motorcycles. In addition to the impoundments, 35 traffic fines were issued to individuals engaging in reckless driving practices amidst the rainy conditions.

Al Mazroui emphasized the importance of responsible driving and warned of strict penalties for endangering public safety, infrastructure, and the well-being of fellow road users.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sultan qaboos mosque

8 countries and regions to explore on the UAE National Day weekend

4 mins ago
manila

Manila tops global list for prime residential property gains

32 mins ago
Screenshot 2023 11 04 at 12.57.47 PM

The UAE Fitness Challenge: Unlocking your healthier self

5 hours ago
TFT News fashion anne curtis pia wurtzbach heart evangelista

Three Filipinas secure spots in Top 10 Southeast Asian influencers list

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button