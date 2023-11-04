Dubai Police impounds 24 vehicles for reckless stunt driving in rainy weather

Dubai Police have taken action against drivers and riders causing chaos by performing stunts in Al Ruwayyah during rainy weather, leading to the impoundment of 19 cars and five motorcycles.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, expressed concern over some motorists ignoring warnings to adhere to traffic laws during rainfall.

These violations resulted in the seizure of vehicles, with fines reaching Dh50,000 for releasing the impounded cars and motorcycles. In addition to the impoundments, 35 traffic fines were issued to individuals engaging in reckless driving practices amidst the rainy conditions.

Al Mazroui emphasized the importance of responsible driving and warned of strict penalties for endangering public safety, infrastructure, and the well-being of fellow road users.