Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s innovative floating mosque set to debut next year

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos22 mins ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

Dubai plans to unveil a cutting-edge floating mosque valued at AED 55 million next year, featuring an underwater prayer hall.

Situated along the Dubai Water Canal, the project is led by the emirate’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, aiming to bolster religious tourism.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Dubai Media Office announced the development.

“Dubai to open a floating mosque next year at Dubai Water Canal as part of a religious tourism drive revealed today by the emirate’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department,” it stated.

The three-floor mosque will accommodate 50 to 75 worshippers, with the prayer hall submerged. The facility will also host Islamic lectures and workshops on the upper floors.

Moreover, the mosque will be open to people of all faiths, but noted that modest attire and respectful conduct must be followed.

Additionally, plans for the world’s first functional 3D-printed mosque in Bur Dubai are set to commence in October, slated for completion in early 2025.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos22 mins ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

twitter reuters

X to remove ‘Circles’ feature by October

2 mins ago
smartmatic pna

Comelec still open for Smartmatic in 2025 election machine bidding

7 mins ago
canva

Rescued OFWs in Myanmar subjected to electrocution, forced to do scam work

12 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 23T112128.464

Vog around Taal already cleared but Phivolcs remains on alert

15 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button