Dubai’s innovative floating mosque set to debut next year

Dubai plans to unveil a cutting-edge floating mosque valued at AED 55 million next year, featuring an underwater prayer hall.

Situated along the Dubai Water Canal, the project is led by the emirate’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, aiming to bolster religious tourism.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Dubai Media Office announced the development.

“Dubai to open a floating mosque next year at Dubai Water Canal as part of a religious tourism drive revealed today by the emirate’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department,” it stated.

The three-floor mosque will accommodate 50 to 75 worshippers, with the prayer hall submerged. The facility will also host Islamic lectures and workshops on the upper floors.

Moreover, the mosque will be open to people of all faiths, but noted that modest attire and respectful conduct must be followed.

Additionally, plans for the world’s first functional 3D-printed mosque in Bur Dubai are set to commence in October, slated for completion in early 2025.