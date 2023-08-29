Couple married for 66 years renews vows on hospital beds

A Southern California couple, married for 66 years, have shared a touching vow renewal experience in an unexpected setting that perfectly embodied their enduring bond.

Jesse Cirino and Marylou’s enduring love story began when they met at the University of Arizona during their younger years. As they both enter their 90s, their bond remains unbreakable, having raised four daughters together.

In a report from ABC7, Jesse shared that their journey has been marked by ups and downs, but it’s these challenges that have solidified their enduring relationship.

“She’s kind, caring, understanding,” Jesse said.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, but that’s what makes a marriage last a long time,” he added.

However, life had a different plan for them. Jesse was admitted to St. John’s Medical Center in Oxnard due to a cardiac issue, with Marylou soon following him due to her health problems. Hospital staff swiftly recognized their unbreakable connection.

Notably, the day after Marylou’s admission, the hospital staff started wheeling her into Jesse’s room, allowing them to support each other during their time of need.

The hospital setting became the backdrop for a heartwarming renewal of their vows, a touching moment shared between the two.

St. John Hospital shared this touching event on Facebook, highlighting the remarkable reunion and vow renewal of Jesse and Marylou.

“Today, our staff helped make a remarkable reunion happen between 91-year-old Jesse Cirino and his wife, 92-year-old Marylou, including an unforgettable ceremony where they were able to renew their vows together,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, Shannon Morris, a nurse at the hospital, attributed their remarkable recovery to a power beyond medicine – the strength of their love.

Witnessing this enduring and pure love, the couple’s daughter, Valeri Cirino-Paez, expressed her deep honor.

“It’s love at its purest, and it’s an enduring love,” Valeri Cirino-Paez stated.