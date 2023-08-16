Pinoy seafood restaurant ravaged by fire

One of the well-loved seafood establishments among Filipinos in Dubai, Dampa Seafood Grill, has been forced to close its doors indefinitely due to a devastating fire that swept through the premises this past Tuesday.

The fire has left many lamenting the loss of this cherished dining spot.

The Filipino Times, in its pursuit of information surrounding the incident, reached out to a representative from the restaurant. However, the representative declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Loyal patrons of Dampa Seafood Grill have turned to social media platforms to express their deep sorrow and nostalgia for the establishment.

Some shared that it’s their favorite barkada meet-up spot, while new Dubai residents shared how they miss the chance to dine in the seafood resto. Dampa made its mark at the Dubai EXPO 2020, where over 200 nationalities had a taste of the Pinoy seafood freshness and unique taste.

A recently circulated TikTok video, now set to private, offers a glimpse into the extensive destruction inflicted upon the property. The footage showcases an aerial view of the immense damage caused by the fire, capturing the extent of the loss experienced by the restaurant and its community.

Authorities have yet to release official details regarding the cause of the fire.