REITs of Ayala Land and Vista Land announce record dividends

Ayala Land’s AREIT and Vista Land’s VistaREIT have announced remarkable dividend increases for the second quarter of 2023. These decisions were made according to reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AREIT, standing strong with a closing price that increased yesterday, has declared a Q2/23 dividend of ₱0.53 per share. Shareholders can anticipate receiving this dividend on September 13, provided they are registered shareholders as of August 30.

This latest dividend marks a 1.92% increase compared to the Q1/23 dividend, thereby raising AREIT’s annualized yield from 6.14% to 6.25%. Impressively, the total dividend amount sums up to ₱933 million, which accounts for 91% of the distributable income of ₱1029 million reported for the quarter.

Furthermore, this dividend increase has led to a substantial growth in AREIT’s total stock and dividend return, reaching 48.22% from its pre-dividend total return of 46.26%.

This marks a historic milestone as AREIT’s highest regular quarterly dividend.

VistaREIT is no exception to this dividend trend.

It has declared a Q2/23 dividend of ₱0.0396 per share, set to be paid out on September 21. For eligibility, shareholders must be officially registered by August 31.

This dividend upturn of 1.01% compared to Q1/23 has propelled VistaREIT’s annualized yield from 9.36% to 9.60%, further enhancing its appeal.

The dividend’s total value stands at ₱297 million, mirroring the entire ₱297 million distributable income reported for the quarter. Similarly, the dividend growth has positively impacted VistaREIT’s total stock and dividend return, escalating it from 2.86% to 5.12% relative to its initial public offering or IPO price.

Both AREIT and VistaREIT’s decisions to offer their highest regular quarterly dividends reveal a strong financial performance and underscore their commitment to delivering value to shareholders. The dividends are set to boost investor confidence and contribute to the ongoing growth of these real estate investment trusts (REIT).

