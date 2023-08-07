Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, Musk confirms

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a cage fight that will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to an announcement from Musk himself.

The clash between the two billionaires was initially hinted at in June when they seemingly agreed to the face-off. Since then, the stakes have been raised, with Zuckerberg’s Meta launching a Twitter competitor called Threads.

This led to a Twitter exchange where Zuckerberg questioned the choice of platform for the fight, to which Musk responded by confirming that it would take place on X.

Musk, who owns X, also revealed that all proceeds from the event will go to charity for veterans, adding a philanthropic angle to the match.

Read: Iconic blue bird of Twitter to be replaced by an X

Both Musk and Zuckerberg seem eager to engage in the physical challenge, with the latter showcasing his mixed martial arts training and passion for jiu-jitsu tournaments on his part.

While details about the fight remain scarce, Musk’s push to stream it on X aligns with his vision of turning the platform into a “digital town square.”

However, it remains to be seen whether this epic clash will come to fruition or if it’s all just banter.

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T122601.673

Dubai announces temporary closure of public parks, night swimming beaches

5 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 10.13.12 AM

Buwan ng Wika 2023: Filipinos beyond borders

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T101516.710

Tito Sotto says he was barred from taking witness stand during ‘Eat Bulaga’ copyright hearing

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 07T100238.335

‘Barbie’ now breaks box office records, reaches $1B in global ticket sales

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button