Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, Musk confirms

Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a cage fight that will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to an announcement from Musk himself.

The clash between the two billionaires was initially hinted at in June when they seemingly agreed to the face-off. Since then, the stakes have been raised, with Zuckerberg’s Meta launching a Twitter competitor called Threads.

This led to a Twitter exchange where Zuckerberg questioned the choice of platform for the fight, to which Musk responded by confirming that it would take place on X.

Musk, who owns X, also revealed that all proceeds from the event will go to charity for veterans, adding a philanthropic angle to the match.

Read: Iconic blue bird of Twitter to be replaced by an X

Both Musk and Zuckerberg seem eager to engage in the physical challenge, with the latter showcasing his mixed martial arts training and passion for jiu-jitsu tournaments on his part.

While details about the fight remain scarce, Musk’s push to stream it on X aligns with his vision of turning the platform into a “digital town square.”

However, it remains to be seen whether this epic clash will come to fruition or if it’s all just banter.