Marcos to fly to Malaysia after 2nd SONA 

President Bongbong Marcos will be flying to Malaysia for a state visit after his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

In a press briefing, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that Marcos has been invited by Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on a state visit.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos and First Lady Ma. Louise Araneta-Marcos were invited by the King of Malaysia to undertake a state visit to the country from 25th to 27th July 2023,” the DFA said.

“During the visit, the President will have an audience with the King of Malaysia and a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to identify new areas of synergy between the two countries,” the DFA added.

Marcos will also meet with the Filipino community and business leaders to discuss more areas of cooperation.

“While in Malaysia, the President will have the opportunity to meet with the Filipino community living there and to personally inform them of the administration’s plans and programs for overseas Filipinos,” the DFA added.

The Philippines and Malaysia are marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

