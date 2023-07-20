Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW: Four detained OFWs in Saudi Arabia now back in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

The Department of Migrant Workers reported that four overseas Filipino workers or OFWs detained in Saudi Arabia have been released and now back in the Philippines.

The DMW thanked the Saudi government for granting pardon to the four OFWs who were imprisoned for years over cases of debt.

The OFWs were former airconditioner technician, a trailer driver, and as a merchandiser in Saudi Arabia.

“They incurred debts and very unfortunate na tumagal sila sa kulungan. Eventually, and that’s why were thankful to the Saudi government, nakita rin nila ‘yung panahon na kailangan na silang i-release,” DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said in a media briefing.

The OFWs received financial assistance from the DMW and will also be offered reintegration programs.

The government reminds OFWs to be mindful of debts.

“One message we can make… is for the OFWs to be very mindful of the debts they incur. Kasi very strict, very harsh ang punishment sa host country laws like Saudi’s laws for instance, with respect to unpaid debt,” Cacdac said.

