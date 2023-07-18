Dubai Municipality reveals major transformation of Deira Clocktower in latest pictures

The Dubai Municipality has revealed the latest updates on the renovation progress of the iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout in Al Rigga.

In a Tweet, the Dubai Media Office shared photos showcasing the current status of the redevelopment work, highlighting the significant efforts being undertaken to revitalize the historic landmark.

“Dubai Municipality embarks on a significant renovation project to revitalize the Iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout,” the Tweet read.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 17, 2023

The project was officially announced by the Municipality in May, with the aim of upgrading the roundabout’s aesthetic appeal. The renovation includes the integration of hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting, along with an upgrade to the design of the water fountain.

The Deira Clocktower, built in 1963, holds historical importance as it served as the first land passage connecting Deira and Bur Dubai. Situated at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, it remains one of the most important crossroads in Dubai.

With the ongoing renovation efforts, the Deira Clocktower will soon showcase a new modern design while preserving its original structure and retaining its historical and architectural significance without any interruption.