Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Municipality reveals major transformation of Deira Clocktower in latest pictures

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 mins ago

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

The Dubai Municipality has revealed the latest updates on the renovation progress of the iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout in Al Rigga.

In a Tweet, the Dubai Media Office shared photos showcasing the current status of the redevelopment work, highlighting the significant efforts being undertaken to revitalize the historic landmark.

“Dubai Municipality embarks on a significant renovation project to revitalize the Iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout,” the Tweet read.

The project was officially announced by the Municipality in May, with the aim of upgrading the roundabout’s aesthetic appeal. The renovation includes the integration of hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting, along with an upgrade to the design of the water fountain.

The Deira Clocktower, built in 1963, holds historical importance as it served as the first land passage connecting Deira and Bur Dubai. Situated at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, it remains one of the most important crossroads in Dubai.

With the ongoing renovation efforts, the Deira Clocktower will soon showcase a new modern design while preserving its original structure and retaining its historical and architectural significance without any interruption.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T115916.602

RTVM to handle Marcos 2nd SONA

32 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T115403.592

Marcos shrugs off concerns that Maharlika fund will be used to purchase luxury cars, yachts

37 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T114024.849

Marcos signs controversial Maharlika Investment Fund law

50 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T113035.178

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child in Dubai

58 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button