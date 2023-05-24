President Felicito Hernandez inspires audience with insightful presentation on “Invest on You: Your Greatest Investment”

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 witnessed a captivating presentation by Felicito Hernandez, President of the FILHR-DNE (Financial Investment and Learning for Human Resources – Development and Networking Enterprise).

Hernandez’s thought-provoking talk, titled “Invest on You: Your Greatest Investment,” shed light on the significance of self-investment and personal growth. The event, held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai, captivated a passionate audience, eager to gain valuable insights into personal and professional development.

Hernandez’s presentation commenced with a powerful statement: “Investing in yourself means you are putting in the time, money, and energy into making your current and future life better.”

With this core concept, he went on to explain the numerous benefits that come with investing in oneself.

Underscoring the importance of personal growth, Hernandez emphasized how self-investment leads to overall development, opening doors to new opportunities and possibilities. He stressed that investing in oneself is not limited to one aspect but encompasses various dimensions of life, including career advancement, financial rewards, happiness, health, and an overall better life.

To guide the audience on their journey of self-investment, Hernandez outlined practical steps and strategies. He advocated for creating a healthy learning environment, embracing change, practicing self-reflection, and seeking feedback. By fostering self-awareness, individuals can identify their goals, evaluate their current reality, explore available options, and determine a way forward.

Hernandez introduced the “G.R.O.W.” framework, a systematic approach to goal-setting and achieving personal and professional milestones. Participants were encouraged to identify their goals, assess their present circumstances, identify obstacles and possible solutions, and create a concrete action plan for success.

Highlighting the importance of effective goal-setting, Hernandez emphasized the need for SMART goals. He explained that goals should be Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Encouraging the audience to adopt these principles, he stressed the significance of regularly setting and reviewing goals as an integral part of personal development.

Throughout his presentation, Hernandez provided valuable advice to the audience. He emphasized the importance of self-assessment, clearly defining one’s aspirations, strategizing the path to success, and making SMART goal-setting a habit. Drawing an interesting analogy, he urged individuals to become an “iPHONE” – someone who is innovative, proactive, hungry for knowledge, open-minded, resilient, and eager to embrace new opportunities.

President Felicito Hernandez’s presentation left a lasting impact on the attendees of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023. His insights and practical strategies served as a catalyst for personal and professional growth, inspiring individuals to invest in themselves and create a better version of who they are.

As the event concluded, participants were left motivated and equipped with the tools to embark on their journey toward self-improvement.

The presentation served as a reminder that investing in oneself is a lifelong pursuit that yields remarkable rewards, contributing not only to individual success but also to the overall growth and prosperity of society.