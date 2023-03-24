Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ejercito wants Senate probe over ‘unprofessional’ BI personnel, inefficient departure rules

Courtesy of: JV Ejercito

Senator JV Ejercito has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the Bureau of Immigration over the unprofessional behavior of their personnel and inefficient departure protocols.

Ejercito wants to look into the cases of offloaded passengers over unnecessary questioning of BI personnel.

“The power of the Bureau has been a subject of abuse over the years where there have been previous incidents of its officers subjecting travelers to a tedious and unreasonable departure procedure, causing travelers to miss their flights or their departure deferred by the officer altogether,” the resolution read.

“There is an urgent need to review the processes and departure protocols being implemented by the Bureau for international-bound passengers to avert similar incidents and to ultimately protect every Filipino citizen’s guaranteed constitutional right to travel,” it added.

The resolution comes after the story of Cham Tanteras went viral on Tiktok over her experience with the Immigration.

Cham said that the BI official even asked for her yearbook and checked her emails that led to her missing her flight to Israel in December.

Ejercito said that lawmaker should review the 80 year-old Immigration Act.

