Gov’t clarifies Feb. 25 Edsa People Power anniversary a regular working day 

The Official Gazette clarifies that the February 25 Edsa People Power anniversary is a regular working day following the declaration of February 24 as holiday..

The Official Gazette, which is managed by the Presidential Communications Office in Malacañang issued the clarification on Friday on their Facebook page.

Some have assumed that it will be a long weekend sincd Feb.25 is also considered a special holiday.

The government said that President Bongbong Marcos moved the holiday on Feb.24 as part of the “holiday economics,” where holidays are moved to allow for longer weekends to encourage domestic travel and increase tourism spending.

The declaration of Feb 25 however runs contrary to the application of the holiday economics.

37 years ago, Filipinos unite in the streets for a peaceful revolution that ousted the late dictator and strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr.