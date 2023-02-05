PH’s ‘Bibingka’ among top 20 cakes in Taste Atlas’ 2023 list

Bibingka, a well-loved Filipino kakanin, has once again made its mark on the international culinary scene as it lands 16th on the latest edition of the “Best Cakes in the World” list by Taste Atlas. Despite moving down three spots from its 13th place ranking last year, bibingka still managed to beat out other popular desserts like Basque Cheesecake, Tres Leches Cake, Coconut Cake, Kouign-Amann, Mississippi Mud Pie, Lamington, Victoria Sponge, and Lemon Drizzle Cake with a 4.4-star rating.

This year’s top spot was taken by Russia’s Medovik, a multi-layer honey cake made with ingredients such as honey, smetana or condensed milk, flour, sugar, and eggs. Other notable mentions include the Japanese cheesecake in fourth place, followed by Argentina’s Chocotorta, Poland’s Karpatka, Marcinek, and New York-Style Cheesecake and Molten Chocolate Cake in 12th and 13th places respectively, as per Taste Atlas.

Bibingka is made with simple ingredients like rice flour, water, eggs, coconut milk, butter, cheese, and shaved coconut, and sometimes includes modern additions like red egg slivers, and a variety of sweet and savory toppings. According to Taste Atlas, bibingka was originally prepared in clay pots lined with banana leaves, giving the dish a distinct smoky flavor. This delicacy is typically associated with Christmas time and is traditionally enjoyed after mass on Christmas Day, or as a breakfast food.

In December 2021, bibingka also made it to the 65th spot on Taste Atlas’ “100 Best Dishes in the World” list, sharing the spotlight with other Filipino favorites like lugaw, kesong puti, and lechon. Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that aims to promote the local culinary culture of countries all over the world, featuring over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for travelers to check out before their international trips.