No more ‘unsent’ on messenger?

Several Facebook Messenger users have reported that they can no longer remove or unsend messages as of Friday, February 3.

Filipino users have posted online stating that a possible update on the app has removed the unsent button which was first launched back in 2018. 

“Hello facebook i can’t unsend messages what is wrong??” asked one user on Facebook’s official page.

Facebook has yet to release a statement in relation to what seem as a bug on the unsent message button. In their latest post, users can be seen commenting and asking for clarifications.

“Unsend message has been bugged,” commented one user.

The glitch appears to have affected users across the globe including those in the Philippines and the Middle East.

For some, only the “unsend for everyone” option is not working. Users can still ‘unsend’ messages for themselves.

Some Facebook users said that should it be a permanent update, it will teach netizens to be careful or think twice what they share on messenger.

