Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Avatar 2’ surges past the $2B mark worldwide

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The James Cameron sci-fi epic, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, continues its box office domination, gaining approximately $19.7 million in its sixth weekend in North America.

The movie sailed past the $2 billion mark globally, the best in the pandemic era, with amassed ticket sales of $598 million domestically and $1.42 billion globally.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2009 sci-fi fantasy ‘Avatar’ is now the sixth movie to gross over $ 2 billion globally. It is also the third Cameron movie to have achieved this milestone, along with ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’.

It also makes the Disney/20th Century film only the sixth movie ever to exceed the $2 billion mark (albeit not adjusted for inflation), though it still trails behind the all-time blockbuster, the original “Avatar,” by a formidable $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, displaying considerable promise after five weeks out, Universal’s family-friendly flick “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” move up one spot from last weekend to place second at $11.5 million.

“M3GAN”, a scary-doll thriller from Universal and Blumhouse Productions, was down one spot at $9.8 million. The film’s title doll, conceived as a friend to a young orphan, slowly takes on a creepy life of her own.

In the fourth spot was Sony’s new release, “Missing,” at $9.3 million. Its story revolves around a teenager desperate to find her mother after she disappears during a vacation in Colombia.

And in fifth, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony’s feel-good “A Man Called Otto,” garnering $9 million. Tom Hanks plays the title curmudgeon, a character based on the popular Swedish novel “A Man Called Ove.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS PEZA

PEZA to follow through investment pledges from Marcos’ trips

5 hours ago
rak half

Four Elite Runners Revealed For The 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

6 hours ago
tourists

Global tourism reached 63% of pre-pandemic level in 2022

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 3.51.56 PM

Six couples divorce within ten days of wedding in UAE last year

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button