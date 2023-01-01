Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Alcohol license in Dubai now free of cost, only Emirates ID is needed to get one

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Dubai Municipality has scrapped the personal liquor licence fee effective January 1, 2023.

Apart from the free alcohol licence, Dubai has also scrapped the requirement of tenancy contracts to get alcohol licence. As a bonus, it also announced suspension of the 30 per cent municipality tax on all alcoholic beverages.

The only requirement to obtain a licence for those eligible to legally purchase alcoholic beverages in Dubai will be a valid Emirates ID, or Passport for tourists.

Tyrone Reid, Group CEO of Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI) & Emirates Leisure Retail said, “Following the announcement by the Government of Dubai to remove the 30 per cent municipality tax on sales of alcoholic beverages, we are pleased to announce that this will be reflected across all alcoholic beverage products in all our 21 MMI stores in Dubai, effective January 1.

Since we began our operations in Dubai over 100 years ago, the Emirate’s approach has remained dynamic, sensitive, and inclusive for all. These recently updated regulations are instrumental to continue ensuring the safe and responsible purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Dubai and the UAE. Our MMI Customer Services Team will be happy to help and support Residents and Tourists with their application.”

An individual who wishes to obtain the licence must be at least 21 to drink legally in the UAE, and alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licenced public places.

The liquor license fee previously costs AED 270.

