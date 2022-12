Xander Ford welcomes new baby 

Former online personality Xander Ford has welcomed his new born baby with his girlfriend Gena Mago.

In a social media post, Xander shared his excitement introducing his newborn child to the world.

“Ready na akong ipakilala sa lahat ang anak ko,” Xander said in an Instagram post.

Xander who was formerly known as Marlou Arizala rose to popularity as member of a boy group.

Xander first announced that he and Gena will be having a baby in September.

“This is my Firstime Experience hindi ko alam paano ako mag Uumpisa pero alam ko Masaya ako kasi ito na sya Ilang months Nalang Malalaman na namin ang Genader (gender) nya ngayun Pangalan nalang Ang pag iisipan namin,” he said.

“Para po sa mga di pa nakakaalam yes po pregnant po ako for 6 months at ang daddy po ay si Xander Ford. Alam ko po madaming magsasabi na masyado pang maaga para magkaanak kami and aminado po kami doon pero hindi pa naman po doon natatapos ang journey naming dalawa,” he added.