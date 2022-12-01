NPM Group Founder and The Filipino Times publisher attends 51st UAE National Day celebrations in Manila

As per the invitation of UAE Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi, Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, has attended the 51st UAE National Day celebrations held in Shangri-la The Fort, BGC, Manila.

Dr. Remo said: “We are honored to witness the UAE’s approach towards a new era of development past its 50 years of existence. It’s the first year of the country’s step towards Centennial 2071, its clear roadmap to promote the UAE’s reputation and soft power.

“On this momentous occasion, New Perspective Media Group and its wholly owned newspaper The Filipino Times renew our relentless commitment in supporting the vision of the wise leadership of making the UAE one the best countries in world,” Dr. Remo added.

Since its inception, NPM Group has acted as a bridge to foster a friendly relationship between the UAE and the Philippines. The Filipino Times—NPM Group’s media arm which is the largest free newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for overseas Filipinos—continues to serve as a strong link between the UAE and Filipinos through quality journalism.

In June 2020, The Filipino Times received the Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan Award from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE for exhibiting global excellence in journalism, in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.

In partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), The Filipino Times has been consistently sharing news and updates, highlighting the achievements and accomplishments of the UAE to the Filipino community and vice versa.

The free newspaper has over 4 million monthly reach and has a weekly circulation of 60,000 copies, available for free in more than 2,500 locations across the UAE. As per Google Analytics, The Filipino Times online is read in 236 countries.

Meanwhile, NPM Group, the largest Filipino-owned media, advertising, and events agency in the UAE, has breached its 131st publication of the 999 Magazine – the UAE Ministry of Interior’s safety and security English magazine for the expat community in the country.

With UAE being home to 1 million Filipinos and the biggest export partner of the Philippines in the Middle East, the ties between our countries uphold a vital role economically and socially.

Data shows that the total trade between the Philippines and the UAE grew by 34.7 percent to reach AED3.5 billion ($951 million) in 2021 from AED2.6 billion ($705 million) in 2020. The UAE ranked as the 17th top source of approved investments in 2019 valued at AED48 million ($13.2 million).

Taking part in the world’s largest EXPO, NPM served as the Philippine pavilion’s PR and events management agency.

During the Philippines Country Business Briefing at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was facilitated by NPM Group, the Philippines welcomed Letters of Intent (LOI) from GCC companies.

These LOIs are expected to bring in AED2.2 billion ($600 million) worth of investments and generate 4,000 job opportunities in the country’s healthcare, energy, tourism and hospitality, and dairy industries.

The UAE and Philippines also signed a Joint Statement on the Proposed Philippines-UAE Comprehensive and Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to to strengthen trade, enhance investment flows, remove unnecessary barriers to trade, and create new business opportunities.

Last June 2022, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini signed an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) signifying closer collaboration on trade between the two nations. The agreement is projected to generate 2,500 jobs and garner over PHP7.1-B worth of investments.

Recently, NPM Group and The Filipino Times have successfully concluded its corporate social responsibility efforts to promote financial literacy for Filipinos through hilippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) – the biggest and longest-running international Filipino investment expo and conference.

The success of the 8th edition of PPIE has provided a huge revenue to the real estate industry in the Philippines and an avenue for overseas Filipino to start their investments in our country.