Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NPM Group Founder and The Filipino Times publisher attends 51st UAE National Day celebrations in Manila

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

As per the invitation of UAE Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi, Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, has attended the 51st UAE National Day celebrations held in Shangri-la The Fort, BGC, Manila.

Dr. Remo said: “We are honored to witness the UAE’s approach towards a new era of development past its 50 years of existence. It’s the first year of the country’s step towards Centennial 2071, its clear roadmap to promote the UAE’s reputation and soft power.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 3.00.32 PM
UAE Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi (right most) and Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group (in green) along with other UAE dignitaries

“On this momentous occasion, New Perspective Media Group and its wholly owned newspaper The Filipino Times renew our relentless commitment in supporting the vision of the wise leadership of making the UAE one the best countries in world,” Dr. Remo added.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 4.44.27 PM 1
Ambassador Alzaabi (fourth from left) with Irene Marcos-Araneta, special representative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., (second from left) and Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippines Foreign Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs (leftmost) during the ceremonial cake cutting celebrating the 51st UAE National Day in Manila

Since its inception, NPM Group has acted as a bridge to foster a friendly relationship between the UAE and the Philippines. The Filipino Times—NPM Group’s media arm which is the largest free newspaper in the UAE and the largest digital platform for overseas Filipinos—continues to serve as a strong link between the UAE and Filipinos through quality journalism.

In June 2020, The Filipino Times received the Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan Award from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE for exhibiting global excellence in journalism, in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 4.44.26 PM

In partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), The Filipino Times has been consistently sharing news and updates, highlighting the achievements and accomplishments of the UAE to the Filipino community and vice versa.

The free newspaper has over 4 million monthly reach and has a weekly circulation of 60,000 copies, available for free in more than 2,500 locations across the UAE. As per Google Analytics, The Filipino Times online is read in 236 countries.

Meanwhile, NPM Group, the largest Filipino-owned media, advertising, and events agency in the UAE, has breached its 131st publication of the 999 Magazine – the UAE Ministry of Interior’s safety and security English magazine for the expat community in the country.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 4.44.27 PM
Dr Remo with Moroccan Ambassador to Philippines Mohammed Risa El Fassi (right) and DFA Asst Secretary Alfonso Ver (left)

With UAE being home to 1 million Filipinos and the biggest export partner of the Philippines in the Middle East, the ties between our countries uphold a vital role economically and socially.

Data shows that the total trade between the Philippines and the UAE grew by 34.7 percent to reach AED3.5 billion ($951 million) in 2021 from AED2.6 billion ($705 million) in 2020. The UAE ranked as the 17th top source of approved investments in 2019 valued at AED48 million ($13.2 million).

Taking part in the world’s largest EXPO, NPM served as the Philippine pavilion’s PR and events management agency.

During the Philippines Country Business Briefing at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was facilitated by NPM Group, the Philippines welcomed Letters of Intent (LOI) from GCC companies.

These LOIs are expected to bring in AED2.2 billion ($600 million) worth of investments and generate 4,000 job opportunities in the country’s healthcare, energy, tourism and hospitality, and dairy industries.

The UAE and Philippines also signed a Joint Statement on the Proposed Philippines-UAE Comprehensive and Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to to strengthen trade, enhance investment flows, remove unnecessary barriers to trade, and create new business opportunities.

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 4.44.28 PM 1
Dr Remo with German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel (right) and former PH Vice Consul to Abu Dhabi Von Pangwi (left)

Last June 2022, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini signed an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) signifying closer collaboration on trade between the two nations. The agreement is projected to generate 2,500 jobs and garner over PHP7.1-B worth of investments.

Recently, NPM Group and The Filipino Times have successfully concluded its corporate social responsibility efforts to promote financial literacy for Filipinos through hilippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) – the biggest and longest-running international Filipino investment expo and conference.

The success of the 8th edition of PPIE has provided a huge revenue to the real estate industry in the Philippines and an avenue for overseas Filipino to start their investments in our country.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

billy crawford dancing with the stars france champion

Billy Crawford reveals possibility of staying in France 

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times Manila International Airport Authority MIAA 1

MIAA investigating possible involvement in human trafficking scheme 

4 hours ago
Rabiya Mateo gown 2

Rabiya Mateo responds to netizens calling her cheap 

5 hours ago
Hontiveros 1

Hontiveros says hundreds of Filipinos may have been human trafficking victims in Myanmar 

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button