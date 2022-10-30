Latest NewsNewsTFT News

San Pablo City in Laguna now under state of calamity due to Paeng 

The City of San Pablo in Laguna has declared a state of calamity following the impact of severe tropical storm Paeng on Saturday. 

The local council passed a resolution placing the city under state of calamity to address the damage caused by Paeng.

In a GMA News report, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) said that 33 barangays were affected by the severe tropical storm.

Some of the houses in the city were partially and fully damaged. Floods and landslides were also reported in the area according to disaster officials.

Laguna was placed under Signal No. 1 last Saturday.  State weather bureau PAGASA says that light to moderate rains may still be experienced on Sunday in the province. 

