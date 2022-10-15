Filipino family considers food trip their bonding moment; recommends China Sea Restaurant in Deira

A Filipino family living in Al Rigga has shared one of the hidden gems that they have found in Deira which is a perfect spot for family bonding and food trip.

Couple Ariel and Leah Cabiao shared that as working parents, they make sure to spend time with their kids by trying out different cuisines across Dubai.

“Minsan paraho kaming busy ng asawa ko. So, sa Sunday, kumakain talaga kami sa labas para may time kami sa pamilya.” Said Ariel Cabiao.

(Me and my wife are both busy working. So, every Sunday, we make sure that we go out and dine to have some quality time with our family)

“Yung mga anak ko nag-aaral, yung asawa ko nagta-trabaho, so pumupunta kami sa labas para kumain. Bonding time namin na kumain sa labas.” said Leah Cabiao.

(With our kids being busy with school and my husband being away most of the time for work, dining out became our best bonding moment)

And they said that one of the restaurants that they recommend for families is the well-loved China Sea Restaurant in Deira.

Apart from offering hot pot menu sets, they also offer unlimited food which are made fresh and are served in awesome presentation.

Leah shared that they head about the re-launch of China Sea which offers a fresher and modern atmosphere which makes the dining experience extra special.

“Favorite ng anak ko yung dumpling at nakita nya online na bago si China Sea kaya sabi namin ita-tray namin at may hot pot pa,” said Leah Cabioa.

(My daughter loves dumplings which is why when we saw online that China Sea just re-opened, we said we will try it as we love hot pot too.)

Apart from the cozy ambiance, the Cabiao family said that they recommend China sea because of its affordability and palatable dishes.

“Masarap yung food at madami. Kaya hindi namin ineexpect na sa presyo na mababalang pero marami ang serving tsaka masarap din,” said Ariel.

(The food tastes exquisite and the serving is also very generous. We did not expect that at such a low price, we will be given a lot more. Plus, the food is super delicious)

Ariel and Leah’s daughters, Aya and Gaby both said that they loved the food and the overall theme of the place.

“I enjoyed the food, it was really yummy,” said Aya, 13 years old. “My favorite is the milk tea,” said Gaby, 10 years old.

China Sea Restaurant has made sure that their customers as comfortable as possible as they have installed a children’s playground with two professional babysitters should kids want some recreation while they enjoy good food.

Apart from a spacious dining hall, they also have private rooms for business or corporate celebrations. They also have a hall which has entertainment amenities installed such as karaoke and speakers.

China Sea is also known for their talented Face Mask Changing performer or Bian Lian and very accommodating staff.

You can enjoy China Sea’s eat all you can hot pot menu for as low as AED69 for Food only and AED89 for unlimited food and soft beverages.

Visit their restaurant at China Sea Restaurant• Yi HotPot, Al Maktoum Street, Al Rigga near Clock Tower, Behind Emirates Petrol Station, Dubai or book your reservations at 04 295 9816.