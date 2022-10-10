Latest News

New photos of Percy Lapid’s suspected killer released; bounty raised to PHP6.5M

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives contributed an additional PHP5 million to the reward money for the person of interest in the killing of radio broadcast journalist Percy Lapid, according to House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The contribution brings the total bounty for Lapid’s killers to PHP6.5 million.

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo said that the first PHP1.5 million came from Lapid’s relatives and friends.

“The perpetrators and the masterminds behind this dastardly act must be brought to justice at all costs. Violence has no place in a civilized society like ours,” Romualdez said in a statement.

Romualdez also highlighted the need to protect journalists and their safety when doing their jobs.

Lapid is a known critic of both the Duterte and Marcos administration.

The NCRPO also released a new image of the person of interest in the killing of Lapid.

A new poster with the reward money has also been released to the public.

