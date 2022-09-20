NBI confirms skeletal remains in Palawan matches DNA of Jovelyn Galleno

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that the DNA test results of the skeletal remains discovered in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, matched with Jovelyn Galleno, the 22-year-old who went missing last August.

According to NBI spokesman Atty. Giselle Dumlao, on August 27, the NBI performed a second crime scene examination and uncovered three fragments of human bones.

On September 1, she stated that a forensic team identified Jovelyn’s parents as a reference sample for the DNA examination, which took 13 days to complete.

“The result became available on September 12, 2022 and the result revealed that the DNA profile from the skeletal remain matches with Jovelyn Galleno, based on the profile from its reference or biological parents with a 99.99% probability of relationship,” said Dumlao.

The skeletal bones were discovered on August 23, weeks after Galleno was reported missing on August 5.

Last month, Puerto Princesa Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin reported that a DNA test of the skeletal remains and a swab sample submitted by Galleno’s mother produced a 99.9% match.

According to local authorities, Galleno’s cousin, Leobert Dasmariñas, confesses to raping and murdering her.