Marcos meets Filipino community in the United States, thanks OFWs for sacrifices

President Bongbong Marcos met with members of the Filipino community in the United States in his first visit to the western country as chief executive.

Marcos is set to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly. In a GMA News report, Marcos urged Pinoys in the US to support tourism and invest in the country.

He also addressed the crowd coming not only from New Jersey but also New York and Canada gathered at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

RELATED STORY: Marcos to discuss PH’s economic agenda in UN assembly in New York

In his speech, Marcos acknowledges the sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Kahit nasa malayo kami ay pinapanood namin kayo, pumuputok po ang puso namin ‘pag nakita namin ang inyong ginagawa na itinataas at pinapatingkad ang pangalan ng Pilipinas sa buong mundo,” he said.

He also thanked Filipinos in the US for their remittances which boost the Philippine economy.

READ ON: Sara Duterte returns as PH’s OIC during Marcos’ US trip

“‘Yung remittances na pinadala ninyo, alam ko ang iniisip ninyo ay tulungan ang mga pamilya ninyo. Pero kahit hindi niyo nararamdaman, malaking naitulong ninyo sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. At siguro hindi lang malaki ang naitulong, binuhay ninyo ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas,” the President said.

“We have over 10 million kababayans all over the world, and as your President, I understand and know fully well the significant impact of the Philippine diaspora on our motherland, especially in terms of supporting our post-pandemic economic recovery,” he added.

Marcos also urged Filipinos to support the tourism industry in the Philippines.