Minimum fare for jeeps in PH now at Php12 effective October 2022

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved fare increases for taxis, transport network vehicle service (TNVS), public utility jeepneys (PUJ), both conventional and modern.

The hike will go into effect on October 4 or 15 days after it is published in a newspaper with general distribution, according to a statement from the LTFRB.

For the first four kilometers, the minimum charge for PUJs will rise by PHP1, or PHP12 for vintage PUJs and PHP14 for modern PUJs.

For additional kilometers, classic PUJ fares will increase to PHP1.80 from PHP1.50 and modern PUJ fares will increase to PHP2.20 from PHP1.80.

Additionally, the uniformed base fare of PHP2 for city and provincial buses was approved. After the first five kilometers, the fare increases by 35 to 50 centavos, depending on the type of bus: PHP13 for non-airconditioned city buses, PHP15 for airconditioned city buses, and PHP11 for non-airconditioned provincial buses.

PUB fares will rise from PHP1.85 to PHP2.25 for regular PUBs, from PHP2.20 to PHP2.65 for air-conditioned PUBs, and from PHP1.55 to PHP1.90 for province PUBs for subsequent kilometers.

Taxis and sedan-type TNVS’s flag-down rate or minimum fare will rise to PHP45; AUV/SUV (Asian utility vehicle/sport utility vehicle) TNVS’s will go up to PHP55; and hatchback-type TNVS’s would go down to PHP35.

Seniors, those with disabilities, and students will continue to receive a 20% discount.

The country’s rising oil prices and requests from public transportation organizations led to the rate increase.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Department of Energy, and other stakeholders were consulted before the decision was made.

“The [LTFRB] also took into account the study of the LTFRB Franchise Planning and Monitoring Division which not only includes the fare adjustment formula but also the increasing operational cost of PUVs, and the opinion of the NEDA in order to minimize the inflationary effect of a fare increase,” read the statement.