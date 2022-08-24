Deira Islands renamed Dubai Islands as part of 2040 Urban Master Plan

Master developer Nakheel has renamed Deira Islands as Dubai Islands as a part of its huge plans to redefine the concept of waterfront living.

In alignment with the 2040 Urban Master Plan, the site will boast almost 100 hotels, spanning affordable properties as well as luxury units.

Dubai Islands — comprising five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres — will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors.

“Dubai Islands are an integral part of the future vision for the emirate, focusing on enhancing the health, happiness and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as well as providing the highest standards and variety of urban infrastructure and facilities,” Naaman Atallah, chief executive officer, at Nakheel said.

The islands, located along Dubai’s northern coastline, will feature 20 kilometres of beaches, and two square kilometres of parks as well as open spaces – a major focus in the emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan to promote “vibrant and healthy communities.”

The islands will be well-connected supporting pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking – all of which are crucial elements of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.