Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai launches free abra rides to Deira Islands

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will offer free rides in the first five months as a new marine station has been opened at Deira Islands’ Souk Al Marfa, a waterfront marketplace.

The marine station has been launched under a partnership between Nakheel and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Two scenic routes connect Souk Al Marfa to Dubai’s Old Souq and Deira Old Souq while a 25-minute abra journey operates from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays; and 10am to 12pm and 5pm to 10pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

RELATED STORY: LOOK: RTA formally launches brand new wooden Abras in Dubai

A 20-minute ferry trip runs between Souk Al Marfa and Al Ghubaiba from 6pm to 10pm on weekends.

The abra and ferry journeys will offer views of the Deira Corniche, Deira Old Souq, Dubai Creek and the Gold Souq. The 15.3 square-kilometre Deira Islands comprises four man-made islands and the project, which is adjacent to Dubai’s Deira district, has added 40km, including 21km of beachfront, to Dubai’s coastline.

Muath Abdelkader AlRais, general manager of Souk Al Marfa, said that a new abra and ferry service brings a new and memorable way for local residents and visitors from further afield to reach our newest retail destination.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 962440944 1

Ukrainian digital minister appeals to Google, Youtube, Facebook, Netflix to block Russia

7 hours ago
Legarda Cayetano Tulfo

Legarda, Tulfo, Cayetano, lead OCTA Senatorial Survey for February 2022

8 hours ago
Dubai Police drugs nov 25 2020 2

UAE authorities foil bid to smuggle AED 25 million goods

9 hours ago
PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

PH logs 63 million fully vaccinated Filipinos against COVID-19 as of March 1

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button