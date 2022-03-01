Dubai launches free abra rides to Deira Islands

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will offer free rides in the first five months as a new marine station has been opened at Deira Islands’ Souk Al Marfa, a waterfront marketplace.

The marine station has been launched under a partnership between Nakheel and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Two scenic routes connect Souk Al Marfa to Dubai’s Old Souq and Deira Old Souq while a 25-minute abra journey operates from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays; and 10am to 12pm and 5pm to 10pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

A 20-minute ferry trip runs between Souk Al Marfa and Al Ghubaiba from 6pm to 10pm on weekends.

The abra and ferry journeys will offer views of the Deira Corniche, Deira Old Souq, Dubai Creek and the Gold Souq. The 15.3 square-kilometre Deira Islands comprises four man-made islands and the project, which is adjacent to Dubai’s Deira district, has added 40km, including 21km of beachfront, to Dubai’s coastline.

Muath Abdelkader AlRais, general manager of Souk Al Marfa, said that a new abra and ferry service brings a new and memorable way for local residents and visitors from further afield to reach our newest retail destination.