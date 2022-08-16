Angry wife shames cheating husband in Australian newspaper

An Australian wife got an advertisement published in the newspaper to call out ‘cheating’ husband.

The incident was reported from the town of Mackay, Queensland, where one man named Steve cheated on his partner Jenny following which the woman booked a full-page advertisement in a local newspaper to shame her husband.

Jenny bought a full-page ad in the local paper, Mackay and Whitsunday Life, to make sure the whole town knew about Steve’s affair and the which was published in print and in large capital letters, reads: “Dear Steve, I hope you are happy with her… Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are.” “P.S. I bought this ad using your credit card.”

The newspaper is read by more than 50,000 people in the tropical tourist area next to the Great Barrier Reef and it said it had been inundated with messages from readers about the ad that appeared on page four.

Curious locals wanted more information about the small-town scandal, but Mackay and Whitsunday Life refused to reveal any details about Jenny while clarifying that they had not charged the credit card.

“We don’t know who Steve is, but he was clearly very bad,” the paper said.