Video of bear spending night in American couple’s car goes viral

A video of bear spending the night in an American couple’s car has gone viral.

The bear successfully maneuvered the handle outside the door, possibly in hunt for food near Red Lodge, climbed in and spent the entire night inside.

Red Lodge resident Mike Pilati said Thursday that the animal was there from a little after eleven at night to almost seven in the morning adding, “Every once in a while you’d hear a crunch. I thought it had some trash it was chewing on or something. But it was my car….”

The Pilatis first noticed the bear in their car when their car lights started flashing and the alarm went off a the footage showed the black bear jumping out of the car before escaping to find her cubs, who were nearby.

The bear’s two cubs were close by, hanging out in a tree and damage in the incident was a “shattered windshield, a chewed up dashboard, a mangled passenger door and a lot of awful smell.”