WATCH: CFO honors Filipinos abroad in 2021 Presidential Awards

Fifty-six esteemed Filipino individuals and organizations abroad were awarded the prestigious 2021 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas (PAFIOO) by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) last June 29, 2022.

The awarding ceremony took place at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City and was presided by the CFO Secretary and Chairperson Justice Francisco P. Acosta.

The PAFIOO is the highest honor given by the Philippine government for the exemplary deeds and philanthropic initiatives of foreign-based individuals and associations that contribute to nation-building and Philippine development, promote the welfare and well-being of Filipinos abroad, and bring honor to the country because of their achievements and excellence in their fields or professions. The awardees came from a pool of different professions and sectors such as educators, scholars, medical practitioners, engineers, architects, community leaders, non-profit organizations, journalists, artists, politicians, humanitarian organizations, and entrepreneurs. The distinction is divided into four categories: Lingkod sa Kapwa Pilipino, Banaag, Pamana ng Pilipino and Kaanib ng Bayan.

The 2021 Presidential Lingkod sa Kapwa Pilipino was awarded to seven Filipino individuals and organizations: Dr. Roxanne Racquel A. Cajigas and Mrs. Vivian Kiefer-Vargas (Switzerland/Manila), Batangas Association UK, Kayumanggi Chorale, Inc., Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Qatar Chapter, Filipino Association in the Isle of Man, and The Filipino Catholic Society of the Diocese of Calgary.

The 2021 Presidential Banaag was given to Mario A. Balboa, Bella Aurora P. Belmonte, Ariel C. Bernardo, Roy G. Betinol, Vanda Marie M. Brady, Alex Chiu, Aurora B. Dacanay, Nancy S. De Jesus, Rose Cheryl P. Eclarinal-Murdock, Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, Inc., Filipino American Service Group, Inc., Fernandico Q. Gonong, Jr., Igorot UK Charity, Kapatiran at Ugnayan ng Natatanging Sining at Talento, Venecio V. Legaspi, London Filipino Centre CIC, Bennette E. Misalucha, National Alliance to Nurture the Aged and the Youth, Rolando M. Nicolas, Linda Nietes-Little, Philippine Bayanihan Association of Alberta, Philippine American Friendship Community, Inc., Dennis N. Rata, Jannelle So-Perkins, Cristy M. Vicentina and Elija Paul G. Villanueva.

Seventeen Pinoys abroad received the 2021 Presidential Pamana ng Pilipino: Russ Patrick P. Alcedo, Glenda Lynna Anne T. Bonifacio, Josefino C. Comiso, Sheila Maria A. Conejos, Danilo M. Favor, Glenn F. Fernandez, Laura D. Garcia, Pamela D. Gotangco, Aurtenciano R. Miranda, Jr., Ronaldo B. Nilo, Caroline B. Ong, Glenn D. Pascual, Lord Leomer B. Pomperada, Karen Graciles L. Remo, Albert Remus R. Rosana, Leorey N. Saligan and Walter S. Villagonzalo.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Presidential Kaanib ng Bayan was bestowed to five foreign nationals and organizations: Temasek Foundation, Issa Mohammad Ahmed, Montero Medical Missions, Philippine Bayanihan Society, and Yasonna Laoly. The Filipino American Organization was also awarded a Special Citation.

Having 117 nominations from countries across Asia, North and South America, Europe, and Australia, the selection and deliberation process was extensive according to GMA International First Vice President and Head of Operations Joseph T. Francia, who was part of the PAFIOO screening committee.

“Natutuwa po tayo na ang GMA and GMA Pinoy TV ay naging bahagi nitong proyektong ito na isang napakamakabuluhang pagkilala sa kakayahan ng Pilipino sa ibang bansa. At nakakatuwa rin dito na marami ring dayuhan ang naniniwala sa ating mga Pilipino,” Francia said in an interview with “Unang Balita.”

Filipinos have proven once again that when they help one another, they rise up together, and become #StrongerTogether.

