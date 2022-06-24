Toni Gonzaga asked to sing national anthem in Marcos inauguration

Vlogger and Marcos supporter Toni Gonzaga will be singing the national anthem on the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

Sources tell ABS-CBN News that among the guest performers eyed for the inauguration at the National Museum are Cris Villonco and Toni Gonzaga.

“I am only wishing for the best and the common good of our country,” Villongco told ABS-CBN news. She has yet to receive a formal invitation for the event.

Singers Isat Alvarez and Robert Sena who performed during Marcos campaign will also take part on the inauguration day.

“We’re happy to be part of the inaugural ball, exciting naman talaga ang makapag-perform sa Malacanan. I will be wearing a Cary Santiago creation. Si Robert, galing sa baul ang isusuot,” Alvarez said.

Gonzaga was requested to sing the national anthem on inauguration day and another song at the reception.

Her husband, director Paul Soriano, did not directly confirm the information and said that they cannot pre-empt the announcements of the inaugural committee.