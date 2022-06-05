Boxer Filipina teaches lesson to woman in NYC for discriminatory act

A Filipina health worker fought against discrimination in New York City as a woman spat on her hand and wiped her saliva on her at a subway train.

Philippine diplomat, Consul General Elmer Cato, said the woman “picked on the wrong Asian.”

“She then saw a few stars. Our kababayan comes from a family of boxing legends in the Philippines,” Cato said.

No details about the case and the victim were provided even as the report prompted calls for the US government to act on the rising number of hate crimes in the country.

Attacks against Asians, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have particularly increased since COVID-19 pandemic.

