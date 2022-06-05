Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Boxer Filipina teaches lesson to woman in NYC for discriminatory act

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

A Filipina health worker fought against discrimination in New York City as a woman spat on her hand and wiped her saliva on her at a subway train.

Philippine diplomat, Consul General Elmer Cato, said the woman “picked on the wrong Asian.”

“She then saw a few stars. Our kababayan comes from a family of boxing legends in the Philippines,” Cato said.

RELATED STORY: PH Consul: New York woman knocked down by Pinoy health worker after insults, racist remarks

No details about the case and the victim were provided even as the report prompted calls for the US government to act on the rising number of hate crimes in the country.

Attacks against Asians, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have particularly increased since COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Iya Villania Drew Arellano fourth baby

TV host Iya Villania, husband Drew Arellano welcome fourth child

59 seconds ago
Asian woman filipina fistfight

WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California

24 mins ago
Reading parents asian

Only 1 out of 4 parents in Abu Dhabi read daily with children

39 mins ago
Bongbong Marcos hands

Marcos to continue vlogging amid presidency

45 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button