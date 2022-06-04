Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Consul: New York woman knocked down by Pinoy health worker after insults, racist remarks

Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato disclosed that a Filipino health worker knocked down a racist woman inside N Broadway Express train in New York City on Friday.

“A woman picked on the wrong Asian on the N train this morning (June 3). She spat on her hand and wiped her saliva on a young Filipino hospital worker seated next to her. She then saw a few stars. Our kababayan (fellow Filipino) comes from a family of boxing legends in the Philippines,” Cato said in a tweet.

Cato did not elaborate or provide further details to protect the welfare of the Filipino health worker.

The official told the Inquirer that the consulate has recorded at least 40 cases of Anti-Asian hate crimes including Filipinos since 2021.

“We know authorities are doing their best to make the streets safe again but we also understand they could not be everywhere. But we do hope that authorities exert more efforts to remove violent and dangerous people off the streets and make everyone – not just Filipinos or other members of the Asian-American Community – feel safe again,” he said during the event,” Cato said in a press conference last March.

