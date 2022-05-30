‘Ready to meet’: Robredo congratulates Sara Duterte, prepares for transition

Vice President Leni Robredo has congratulated Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in a letter released on Monday from Robredo’s office.

Robredo said that she is ready to sit down with the incoming Vice President to ensure a smooth transition between her and Sara’s team.

“Dear Vice President-elect Duterte: Warmest congratulations on your proclamation as 15th Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines. We respectfully acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 27 May 2022 requesting an initial meeting between our respective teams,” Robredo said.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte seeks to meet outgoing VP Robredo, eyes smooth power transition

“Please be advised that we are ready to meet and answer any questions you may have regarding the Office of the Vice President and to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition,” she added.

Robredo said that her Chief of Staff and Undersecretary Philip Dy will spearhead the transition process from her team.

“Again, congratulations and all the best,” Robredo ended.

READ ON: Sara Duterte feels ‘pressured’ on wide lead in VP race

Sara’s camp also told the media they are preparing for talks with outgoing VP Robredo.

“In relation to our statement that Vice President-elect Sara Duterte has formally communicated with the Office of the Vice President for purposes of transition, VP-elect Sara sent a letter dated 27 May 2022 addressed to Vice President Leni Robredo requesting an initial virtual meeting between the members of their respective teams to discuss protocols, policies, precedents and other matters concerning the Office of the Vice President,” Sara’s spokesperson Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco said.

“Madayaw! I wish to congratulate you on your achievements as the 14th Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines,” Sara’s letter to Robredo said.