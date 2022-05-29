Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte seeks to meet outgoing VP Robredo, eyes smooth power transition

The Philippine Vice President-elect Sara Duterte has sought a meeting with outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo for a smooth transition of power.

Mayor Christina Frasco, spokesperson for Duterte said they have “communicated formally” with the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to ensure a “smooth, orderly and comprehensive” transition for 1st meeting since 2015.

RELATED STORY: Comelec sees no problem in Sara Duterte taking early oath as VP

Duterte has scheduled her inauguration on June 19 and a formal communication has also been sent by her to the office of Education Secretary Leonor Briones before appointment to head the Department of Education (DepEd).

“As the transition process is still ongoing entailing detailed discussions on all aspects of the workings of the OVP and the DepEd, information on the completion of this process will be released once available,” Frasco said.

READ ON: “Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary

Robredo’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said they would issue a statement on the meeting.

Duterte criticized Robredo in the past and even called her in 2019 a “fake VP”.

