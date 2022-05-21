Sara Duterte feels ‘pressured’ on wide lead in VP race

Presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte admits feeling pressured over her landslide victory in the vice-presidential race in the recently held May 9 polls.

“Kapag nanalo ka na ganito kalaki ang iyong margin, nakadagdag ito ng pressure, sa expectation ng mga tao na may makikita tayong pagbabago at may makikita tayong stronger and a better country, and a better Philippines,” Duterte said in a GMA News report.

Duterte managed to win in several areas outside Mindanao that even her father, President Rodrigo Duterte failed to win in the 2016 polls.

“Is it something that is worth doing? Yes, it’s something that is worth doing kung ang mga tao, ‘yun ang gusto nilang makita para sa iyo and na-feel ko ‘yun na pagmamahal ng mga kababayan nating Pilipino,” Duterte said.

Duterte will soon become the Education Secretary and she is looking forward to meet with teachers soon.

“I only have six years to work with you, to improve the quality… number 1, your welfare, and number 2, the quality of education in the country,” Duterte said.