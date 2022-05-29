Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Seaman, arrested upon arrival at NAIA for violating RA 9262

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago

Photo source: PNP

The PNP Aviation Security Group and Manila Police District arrested a returning seaman from Singapore for violation of Republic Act 9262 last Friday May 27.

AVSEG Director, Police Brigadier General Andre Dizon identified the suspect as Wellie Labawan Tilla-in, 55 years old, and a resident of Bugasong, Antique.

According to PBGen Dizon, the warrant was served upon arrival of the seaman at the NAIA Terminal 3 from Singapore at around 7:50pm last Friday.

The Warrant of Arrest issued was for the seaman’s violation of RA 9262 o Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004. A bail of P36,000 was recommended under Sec 5 (I) at Sec. 5 (E) of the warrant.

The Aviation Security Group under PBGEn Dizon’s leadership ensured that they will continue to tighten checking and monitoring of arriving passengers to arrest more individuals with existing criminal cases.

PBGen Dizon said that the arrest was part of their mandate to protect the community and keep peace among Filipino citizens.

