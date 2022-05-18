Comelec sees no problem in Sara Duterte taking early oath as VP

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) has said that it sees no problem in Sara Duterte taking the oath as Vice President.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the Constitution does not make it mandatory that an elected president and vice president should take oath at exactly 12 noon on June 30.

“Two former presidents before took their oath at 11:45 a.m., not exactly at 12 o’clock so meaning to say, pwede naman parang mas maaga,” Garcia said.

“Basta ang usapan lang ‘yung mago-oath, number 1, maga-assume at exactly 12 o’clock [on June 30] at number 2, dapat ‘yung content ng kanilang oath ay ‘yun ang nakalagay sa Constitution,” he added.

Duterte has scheduled her inauguration this June 19 in Davao City where she had held the position of mayor.

Under Article VII, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution the president and the vice president “shall be elected by direct vote of the people for a term of six years which shall begin at noon on the thirtieth day of June next following the day of the election and shall end at noon of the same date six years thereafter.”

“As to whether the oath should happen at exactly 12 o’clock, marami na tayong nangyaring nanalong presidente kahit si Barack Obama nga at si Donald Trump na parehas sa provision ng Constitution natin, nag-oath sila even several minutes before 12 o’clock,” Garcia said.