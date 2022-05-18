Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Comelec sees no problem in Sara Duterte taking early oath as VP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) has said that it sees no problem in Sara Duterte taking the oath as Vice President.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the Constitution does not make it mandatory that an elected president and vice president should take oath at exactly 12 noon on June 30.

RELATED STORY: Incoming VP Sara Duterte eyes early inauguration on June 19

“Two former presidents before took their oath at 11:45 a.m., not exactly at 12 o’clock so meaning to say, pwede naman parang mas maaga,” Garcia said.

“Basta ang usapan lang ‘yung mago-oath, number 1, maga-assume at exactly 12 o’clock [on June 30] at number 2, dapat ‘yung content ng kanilang oath ay ‘yun ang nakalagay sa Constitution,” he added.

Duterte has scheduled her inauguration this June 19 in Davao City where she had held the position of mayor.

READ ON: “Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary

Under Article VII, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution the president and the vice president “shall be elected by direct vote of the people for a term of six years which shall begin at noon on the thirtieth day of June next following the day of the election and shall end at noon of the same date six years thereafter.”

“As to whether the oath should happen at exactly 12 o’clock, marami na tayong nangyaring nanalong presidente kahit si Barack Obama nga at si Donald Trump na parehas sa provision ng Constitution natin, nag-oath sila even several minutes before 12 o’clock,” Garcia said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte PCOO Oct 2021 2

Duterte condoles with UAE gov’t on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

4 hours ago
Bong Revilla Bongbong Marcos

Bong Revilla appeals: Give Bongbong Marcos a chance

5 hours ago
Susan Toots Ople

OFW advocate Susan Ople reflecting on Marcos offer as Secretary for Department of Migrant Workers

5 hours ago
Chiz Escudero Heart Evangelista

“Do I deserve a bag?”: Heart Evangelista wows netizens with cooking skills

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button