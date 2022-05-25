OWWA to stop free accommodation, transportation for returning OFWs from June 1

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) of the Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has suspended the transportation and accommodation assistance for returning OFWs under Alert Level 1 starting the 1st of June.

“In light of the IATF pronouncement placing the National Capital Region and other areas in the country on Alert Level 1 status, services and industries including public transportation are in full operating capacity. Hence, transportation and accommodation assistance for returning Overseas Filipinos Workers (OFWs) shall be suspended effective June 1, 2022,” the OWWA has announced in an advisory.

However, distressed OFWs as certified by the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) or as evaluated by authorized OWWA airport officers remain an exception, the DOLE’s unit said.

RELATED STORY: OFWs to get financial benefits, repatriation, termination coverage under new insurance policy

Also, the suspension of assistance does not apply to OFWs returning to the country through government-initiated mass repatriation flights or OFWs provided airfare by the POLOs through commercial flights.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated OFWs — who are required to undergo mandatory facility-based quarantine under IATF Resolution No. 159 (Series of 2022) — will continue to receive accommodation assistance by DOLE-OWWA.

“However, their onward transportation to their respective home provinces shall be at their own expense,” the OWWA advisory said.

READ ON: PH welcomes 1 million OFWs since pandemic

OWWA-chartered buses at the Paraiiaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and OWWA-sweeper flights at the NAIA Terminal II will cease operations on June 1.

Returning OFWS, who require help, may contact the OWWA Hotline 1348 or the Repatriation Assistance Division at (02) 88917601 local 5213 or by email at [email protected], the advisory highlighted.