News

PH welcomes 1 million OFWs since pandemic

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Philippine government has breached the 1 million mark in terms of overseas Filipino workers returning home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said that the an OFW from Dubai and a seafarer today which brought the number of repatriated OFWs to one million.

“We quietly passed the one million mark in terms of returning OFWs served by OWWA, PCG, BOQ, MIAA, DFA and the Government One-Stop Shop for the pandemic. Sec Bello was at NAIA to greet Dubai OFW Jocelyn and seafarer Venice — OFW No. 999,999 and No. 1,000,000, respectively,” Cacdac said in a Twitter post.

Thousands of Filipinos became jobless as the pandemic rages on many parts of the world.

Repatriated Filipinos will be given immediate cash assistance if qualified. Their children will also be given scholarships and livelihood assistance.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

baby 1866623 640 1

KNOW THE LAW: Delaying newborn’s residence permit to attract daily fine of AED 25 in UAE

3 hours ago
iStock 153498409

Taiwan calls on employers to allow Filipinos to vote in May 9 election

3 hours ago
arrest 1

RAK Police arrest 3 after viral videos of dangerous car stunts

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times handcuffs Jailed 1 1

Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting, robbing money exchange owner

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button