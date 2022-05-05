PH welcomes 1 million OFWs since pandemic

The Philippine government has breached the 1 million mark in terms of overseas Filipino workers returning home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said that the an OFW from Dubai and a seafarer today which brought the number of repatriated OFWs to one million.

“We quietly passed the one million mark in terms of returning OFWs served by OWWA, PCG, BOQ, MIAA, DFA and the Government One-Stop Shop for the pandemic. Sec Bello was at NAIA to greet Dubai OFW Jocelyn and seafarer Venice — OFW No. 999,999 and No. 1,000,000, respectively,” Cacdac said in a Twitter post.

Thousands of Filipinos became jobless as the pandemic rages on many parts of the world.

Repatriated Filipinos will be given immediate cash assistance if qualified. Their children will also be given scholarships and livelihood assistance.