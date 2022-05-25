COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6-months to 5-years to be available in UAE this summer

The COVID-19 vaccines are likely to become available for children up to six month old this summer.

A third pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to under 5 years of age has shown a strong immune response raising such a possibility.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are pushing ahead with plans to vaccinate younger age groups.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remains available to children over 12-years of age and for children aged 5 and above it has become available since February in the UAE.

Earlier trials were delayed due to Omicron strain which caused a surge in cases requiring hospital treatment in children in some countries which included the US.

Moderna has submitted data to the US Food and Drug Administration and it has shown that the vaccine was about 51 per cent effective against children under 2 and 37 per cent for children between 2 to 5.

Also, this week, Pfizer will share its data with the FDA on a trial for three doses of a vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age.