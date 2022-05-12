News

Marcos Jr camp wasn’t expecting 31M votes: Spokesman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The spokesperson of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos stated that they were not expecting 31 million votes in the 2022 national polls.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson, said they were more than happy with the results.

“Did we expect 31 million? Honestly, no. Are we happy? Absolutely we are happy with the 31 million,” Rodriguez was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN News.

“When we were starting, our base really, on the assumption of what was based on the numbers in 2016, his count will not begin from zero. His count will begin from 14 million something and using the 2016 scenario where we saw a great vote for President [Rodrigo] Duterte, we projected we need at least 20 million to win convincingly,” he added.

Rodriguez said that they were projecting Marcos Jr.’s votes could surpass 25 million.

“We felt we could push it up to 25 million. But we are now looking at the surveys parang higit pa sa 25 [million] e so (it seems we can surpass 25 million) we just have to wait and after the end of the campaign, we assessed last May 8, with our due diligence, we did everything humanly possible,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos Jr. led the presidential race with over 31.1 million votes while Vice President Leni Robredo got 14.8 million votes and Senator Manny Pacquiao bagged over 3.6 million votes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

final batch dubai voters

PH Consulate General in Dubai achieves highest number of overseas Filipino voters at 60,393

6 hours ago
Sara Duterte 1

Sara agrees to take charge of Department of Education

7 hours ago
iStock 476505663

UAE health authorities urge public to continue using masks

8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on January 4, 2021. SIMEON CELI/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Duterte wants to kill 3 or 5 drug lords as part of war on drugs

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button