Marcos Jr camp wasn’t expecting 31M votes: Spokesman

The spokesperson of presumptive president Bongbong Marcos stated that they were not expecting 31 million votes in the 2022 national polls.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson, said they were more than happy with the results.

“Did we expect 31 million? Honestly, no. Are we happy? Absolutely we are happy with the 31 million,” Rodriguez was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN News.

“When we were starting, our base really, on the assumption of what was based on the numbers in 2016, his count will not begin from zero. His count will begin from 14 million something and using the 2016 scenario where we saw a great vote for President [Rodrigo] Duterte, we projected we need at least 20 million to win convincingly,” he added.

Rodriguez said that they were projecting Marcos Jr.’s votes could surpass 25 million.

“We felt we could push it up to 25 million. But we are now looking at the surveys parang higit pa sa 25 [million] e so (it seems we can surpass 25 million) we just have to wait and after the end of the campaign, we assessed last May 8, with our due diligence, we did everything humanly possible,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos Jr. led the presidential race with over 31.1 million votes while Vice President Leni Robredo got 14.8 million votes and Senator Manny Pacquiao bagged over 3.6 million votes.