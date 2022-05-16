Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arroyo extends support to Romualdez for House speakership

Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo Saturday declared her support for House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez for the House Speakership of the 19th Congress.

In a statement, Arroyo, chair emeritus of Lakas-CMD Party where Romualdez is now president, said, “I would like to advise the members of the Lakas-CMD that I am throwing my support for Majority Leader Martin
Romualdez to be elected as House speaker in the next Congress. I urge all members of our party to do the same.”

“Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and I have been working together for decades in a joint effort to do our best to serve the Filipino people. Since 2010, our partnership involved our service as fellow members of the House of Representatives,” she added.

“I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to our esteemed Lakas-CMD president emeritus, former president and returning Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo for her words of support and encouragement, which mean a lot to me,” Romualdez said.

