‘Filipinos have spoken’: Marcos camp claims victory in presidential polls

The camp of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is claiming victory in the May 9 polls following the results of the partial and unofficial results of the Commission on Elections.

“With 98 percent of the votes counted, and an unassailable lead of over 16 million votes, the Filipino people have spoken decisively,” Lawyer Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. will be the 17th President of the Philippines. In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation,” he added.

Marcos has gained over 31 million of votes based on the partial count on May 11. In distant second is Vice President Leni Robredo with over 14 million votes.

The count covers 98.26 percent of the election returns in the country.

“This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy. To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a President for all Filipinos. To seek common ground across political divides, and to work together to unite the nation,” Rodriguez said.

“Bongbong looks forward to working across the Philippines, and with international partners and organisations, to address critical issues facing the country, and to begin delivering for the Filipino people,” he added.

“To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” Rodriguez continued.