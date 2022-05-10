7 out of 10 OFWs worldwide vote for Marcos-Duterte

Overseas Filipinos all around the world expressed their support and voted for the tandem of former senator and presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte with a landslide preference of 73-75%.

As of 4:32 PM PH time (12:32 PM UAE), partial and unofficial results from COMELEC’s overseas absentee voting election returns state that out of 409,161 individuals who voted, Marcos got 299,952 or 73.31% of the entire number of voters.

Meanwhile, Duterte garnered 308,788 votes which is equivalent to 75.47% of registered overseas Filipinos who went out to cast their votes.

The tandem of incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan trail the two frontrunners. Robredo got 81,033 votes or 19.80% of the votes, while Pangilinan got 64,096 or 15.67%.