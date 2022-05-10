OFW vote in UAE: BBM-Sara tandem leads by huge 80% margin

Over 8 out of 10 registered overseas Filipino voters in the entire UAE have shown their support for Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte with both candidates garnering over 80% of the total number of votes, according to the latest partial and unofficial tally.

Data from COMELEC’s latest election returns as of 3:02 PH time (11:02 AM UAE) show that Marcos received a total of 19,732 out of 23,939 votes in the UAE – equivalent to 82.42%. Meanwhile, Sara Duterte got 20,543 out of 24,735 votes cast for the vice presidency, which is equivalent to 83.05%.

Both candidates lead a huge margin against the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan who are both in second place in the UAE. In total, Robredo got 3,518 votes or 14.69%, while Pangilinan got 2,641 or 10.67% of the votes.

In Abu Dhabi, Marcos got 11,977 votes trailed by Vice President Leni Robredo who 1,564 votes. Duterte got 10,272 votes against Senator Kiko Pangilinan’s 1,136.

Dubai paints a similar picture as Marcos got 9,902 votes opposed to Robredo’s 1,954 votes. Duterte received 10,271 votes while Pangilinan got 1,505.