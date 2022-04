Robredo says Marcos camp behind smear campaign on daughter’s alleged illicit video

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo has accused the camp of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos of being behind the smear campaign against one of her daughters, Aika.

A fake online content showed Aika using deep fake technology in pornographic materials.

“Hindi ako nagugulat dahil ito na talaga ang kalakaran noong kalaban simula nu’ng natalo siya noong 2016. Simula noong 2016, inulan na ako ng fake news. Pero hindi ako nababawasan. Ang nababawasan, iyong napapaniwala niya,” Robredo said in an interview with reporters in La Union.

Robredo did not hesitate to name Marcos when she was asked to clarify if she is referring to the late dictator’s son.

“Oo naman. Kasi ginawa na niya ‘yan sa akin noong 2016. Consistently ginagawa ‘yan sa akin nu’ng nag-pick up iyong numbers ko noong 2016 election. Noong hindi pa nagpi-pick up iyong numbers ko, hindi naman ako pinapansin. Nu’ng nag-pick up, nasa receiving end na ako ng lahat ng kasinungalingan,” she said.

Robredo adds her legal team is now studying their next move but the tactics of the Marcos camp showed their true values.

“The lawyers will take legal action, but kami ng mga bata, we refuse to deterred. Kung paano sila lumaban ngayon, ganu’n rin sila ‘pag nakaupo na sila: puro kasinungalingan, puno ng dumihan. Dapat i-highlight ‘yung kabutihan nila, iyong kaya nilang gawin, pero nagre-resort sa ganito kasi walang masabing maganda sa kanila,” she stressed.