Marcos camp claims 73 out of 81 PH governors back UniTeam candidates

The camp of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos has claimed that 73 out of 81 governors in the country are backing the candidacies of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

Over the weekend 15 governors met with the Marcos camp in his headquarters in Mandaluyong City to reiterate their support for his presidential bid.

“Yung sinabi ni Chavit Singson na almost 90 percent ng governors are already for Bongbong, totoo yun. Right now we have a new President,” Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez said.

RELATED STORY:

The statement didn’t give a full breakdown of the 73 governors supposedly on the side of the UniTeam presidential bet.

“I don’t see any unprecedented event that can hamper the victory of Bongbong,” Suarez added.

Singson also called on the governors to work double time in order to make sure that Marcos would be the first president to win the majority of votes.

“That would be our job. It’s easy to sell BBM, eh maayos na eh,” Suarez added.

READ ON:

Isabela Governor Rodito Albano added that there is no need for Marcos to campaign in their province.

“Maski hindi ko siya ikampanya sigurado siya sa amin. Mukhang mas mataas pa ang boto namin kay BBM kaysa sa Ilocos,” he said.

Also present in the meeting of governors were Dax Cua of Quirino, Susan Yap of Tarlac, Jose Riano of Romblon, Florencio Miraflores of Aklan, Philip Tan of Misamis Occidental, Eduardo Gadiano Mindoro Occidental, Alexander Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, Bonifacio Lacwasan of Mountain Province, Bai Mariam Mangudadatu of Maguindanao, Suharto Mangudadatu of Sultan Kudarat, and former Governor Jun Ynares III of Rizal.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

